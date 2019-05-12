Levin is gearing up to celebrate New Zealand Music Month with a special multi-venue, live music extravaganza on Saturday May 25.

The event has been running for a number of years, and the Levin incarnation is the brainchild of Paul King and Eboney Taylor of music store Kings Sound Centre.

King said the event was a great way to combine music, promoting Levin and supporting local businesses by bringing people into town.

"It's really all about community spirit," he said.

"Here in Levin we have an amazing amount of talent, from school music groups to full bands covering rock to country - the variety is unreal."

The day will host hundreds of musicians, who will perform at 14 venues around the area including King's Sound Centre, Levin Memorial Hall, New World supermarket, Te Takeretanga o Kura-ha-po Youth Space and Cloud Nine.

There will also be a drum circle on the main street by ANZ bank and a photo booth and red carpet inside Kings Sound Centre store.

Musicians Gerald DeCastro, Paul King, Eboney Taylor and Gareth Heard getting ready to perform at a previous NZ Music Month Levin event.

King said they would be giving away prizes on the day including ukuleles and guitars.

The event has grown bigger every year since it began six years ago, with King and Taylor saying last year they hoped it would eventually become a fully-fledged festival.

This year's musicians and bands include The Salty Hearts, The P-45s, kapa haka groups from Levin Intermediate and Levin East schools, The Vermillion Poets, The Know Nothings, The Ukaladies, Peyton Morete and Freddy and Pierre, among many others.

The Salty Hearts will perform at this year's NZ Music Month Levin event on May 25th.

The performances are all free of charge and the day is aimed at being a family-friendly event to bring the local community together in celebration of local music.

A schedule will be published in the Horowhenua Chronicle the Wednesday before the event takes place.

Simon Burgess, Jill Allen and Kevin Watson performing at NZ Music Month Levin.

NZ Music Month is in May each year. It is run by the NZ Music Commission in association with NZ On Air, Recorded Music New Zealand, APRA, The Music Managers Forum, and Independent Music NZ.

"The month of May has gone from a period of encouraging radio to play more local tunes, to a 31-day celebration of homegrown talent across the length and breadth of the country," organisers said.

For more information on Levin Music Month 2019 visit www.facebook.com/events/2105042279787859 or contact King's Sound Centre on 06 368 5879.