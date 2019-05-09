

Foxton rugby coach Wayne Napier is back for a third stint at the helm of the club and is daring to dream.

Napier said Foxton hadn't won a senior club rugby title since 1987, but they find themselves on top of the Horowhenua-Kapiti senior club rugby points table with four wins from five games so far this year.

Although they are making a habit of winning games, Napier says they aren't getting ahead of themselves. They are a relatively young team with a backline fresh out of college, mixed with some old heads in the forward pack.

"We are sailing along nicely and have won some close games but there's still a long way to go and many of the teams are very even. I'm certainly not making any predictions," he said.

"There's still a lot of rugby left this season, including a game against Shannon this weekend."

The last time Napier was in charge of the Foxton team was in 2008 when a stellar side swept all before them during the season only to lose the final narrowly to Paraparaumu.

"I love it. It's challenging, with work and family, but it's a connection with the community," he said.

Napier was a handy player himself. He played at halfback and prop for the Taita College first fifteen before going on to Victoria University in Wellington and teachers' training college in Auckland in 1976.

He coached a third-grade rugby team at Avondale College for three years, winning the competition twice, while also playing senior rugby for Roskill districts.

"I then went over to Melbourne for a year and played for a local club, Frankston, which made the grand final."

He then travelled to London, where he spent three years teaching, and played for three clubs there before returning home in 1984.

"I decided to come home to New Zealand and take a teaching position at Manawatu College in Foxton, and to rekindle my coaching with the first fifteen," he said.

After that he coached the Foxton Rugby Club senior team for two seasons. In 1998 he coached Foxton under 21s for two seasons, winning the competition each time.