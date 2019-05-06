A judge will forgo breakfast in anticipation of a large number of entries for an annual Anzac biscuit baking competition in Levin.

The Levin RSA competition was predicting a high number of entries for its Anzac biscuit baking competition as it celebrates 100 years this weekend.

Judge Jenny Burnell said she would go without her favourite cereal - Special K - the morning of the competition, with tasting due to kick off in the early afternoon.

"You don't eat all the biscuit, of course. You break it first to see if it's nice and crispy, and then have a nibble, and then we might discuss each biscuit before making notes," she said.

So. Is it crisp and crunchy? Or soft and chewy? What made a good Anzac biscuit?

"It's not just taste. You take into account texture, size and colour..."

Burnell will be joined on the judging panel by Kathy Knowles. The pair have many years of experience as part of a judging team in the home industries baking section of the annual Levin AP&I Show.

Conveners for the Anzac competition are Avis Barry and Jenny McGrath, while stewards Zona May and Marion Richardson are on hand to make sure their palates were routinely cleansed.

The traditional Anzac biscuit was thin and crunchy, although there would be a section that would cater for adaptation to the original recipe if budding cooks wanted to get creative and make it their own.



There was a section for traditional biscuit, an adult section, an under-16 section, and then a "decorative" category for those who wanted to be inventive and adapt the recipe with the addition of extra ingredients.

The winners would be announced at 3.30pm, with the supreme award winner to receive a new cook book.

RECIPE:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup of coconut

1cup of flour

1 cup sugar

125grams butter

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup boiling water

Combine dry ingredients. Melt butter and golden syrup together. Dissolve baking soda in boiling water and add to mixture. Stir ingredients, roll into little balls and place on baking try leaving room to spread. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius and cook for 10-12 minutes.