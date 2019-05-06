Horowhenua Learning Centre is getting behind breast cancer research by hosting a special Pink Ribbon High Tea fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event this Friday will feature a range of tasty treats made by the centre's cookery students and served by youth hospitality students, all of whom will gain credits towards their qualifications from the experience.

HLC marketing officer Angela Torr said there would be four savoury and four sweet items served per person, along with a choice of hot drink.

All proceeds would go to the Breast Cancer Foundation's Pink Ribbon campaign, which funds research projects and medical grants to help improve survivorship, as well as support patients and their families during treatment and recovery.

Advertisement

Two sittings will be held for the event, at 10.30am and 12.30pm, with places for the earlier sitting almost sold out.

However there were still a number of seats left for the 12.30pm sitting, with HLC wanting to encourage the local community to come along and support a worthy cause, Torr said.

Tickets cost $20 per person.

Torr said there would be goodies such as fudge and pink-themed treats available to buy on the day, and the venue, Horowhenua Learning Centre's Levin campus restuarant 152- On-Bath, would be decked out in pink decorations.

People did not have to come dressed in pink, but it would be a nice touch if they wanted to, she said.

To book your place and time slot, call HLC on 0800 368 1095 and secure your table. Alternatively, tickets can be booked via the centre's website www.hlc.ac.nz/152-on-bath

It is also possible to support the event if you can't attend by donating at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz/page/hlchorowhenualearningcentreshostpage.

The Pink Ribbon campaign is the Breast Cancer Foundation's biggest fundraising drive, held in May each year.

The foundation said the money raised helps fund "innovative projects by some of our country's top researchers, and supports patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys".

Last year, more than $2.1 million was raised by the campaign.