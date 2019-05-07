The 22 presidents who have served the Levin RSA will be honoured in a street parade to start celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the association on Saturday.

The families of all but four will take part in the parade and 16 will answer the roll call before the parade and carry a sign with each president's name.

"We are so pleased to have been able to track down so many families," current president Wayne Kaye said. "And it is fantastic that Carolyn Sutherland, daughter of the late Ken Dalzell, is coming for Australia for the celebrations."

As well as the presidents' families there will be two bands, community groups, vintage army vehicles and vintage cars transporting older RSA members and veterans.

Advertisement

Kaye said veterans, wearing their medals as on Anzac Day, and families with RSA connections are also welcome to join the parade.

Another highlight of the weekend is a thanksgiving service and candlelight ceremony arranged by Denis Mark. The ceremony, which is usually held before Anzac Day, is this year part of the RSA's celebrations to honour the past presidents as well as all who served in both World Wars and other modern conflicts.

The service in the Levin RSA clubrooms on Sunday starts at 11am. All are welcome.

Other features of the weekend are an Anzac Biscuit baking contest and a centenary social event on Saturday evening.

The outside of the club building has had a makeover before the big weekend. Resene Paints donated the paint and the work was done by member Brian Kaye assisted by another volunteer, John Craig.

Inside, the club has been decorated with flags and bunting to welcome visitors for the celebrations.

A centenary booklet has also been produced for the weekend.

"It's only been a few years since the club faced closure, but here we are celebrating 100 years, thanks to all the volunteers who have kept the club going," Kaye said. "I think our past presidents would be very proud of what they have achieved."

Marshalling for the street parade is at 10.30am and the parade is timed to leave the Levin and District Memorial Hall at 11am.

It will turn left into Queen Street, then around the roundabout to Salisbury Street to recognise the Levin RSA Bowling Club and turn right into Devon Street to the RSA Clubrooms where the parade will finish. Formalities and speeches will follow.