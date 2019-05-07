

Two Waikanae rugby players celebrated personal milestones as their team posted a big win against Levin College Old Boys in their senior Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby match at Levin Domain at the weekend.

The 58-15 win by Waikanae marked the 100th appearance for the club by midfielder Jamie Hinds, who capped off the achievement with a try late in the match after taking the field as a replacement in the second half.

Waikanae coach Simon Fifield said anyone that played 100 games deserved their due as it showed commitment to the team the best part of a decade.

"He's had his share of injuries in recent years with knee reconstructions and ankle issues but he puts all that aside. It's a fantastic achievement," he said.

The match also marked the 50th appearance for Waikanae lock Cameron Cole.

Waikanae scored eight tries in a dominant display, with Tainui Brown, Hinds, Bong Khanchaleun, Tyrone Parson, Ethan Reti, Saki Rounds scoring tries, and Sam Knight bagging a double.

Reti had his kicking boots on landing six conversions and a penalty in a solid all-round display.

Cameron Cole

"It was a good win because we made a conscious effort to use our backline and play 15-man rugby, and we scored some good tries as a result," he said.

In other games, Toa showed they were also a title contender with a 39-17 win against Shannon at Te Atiawa Park, while Paraparaumu got there 23-22 in a photo-finish against Rahui at Otaki Domain.

The senior competition was beginning to take shape with the halfway mark already approaching.

The competition started early this season due to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, with the competition semi-finals looming in mid-July.

Meanwhile, the senior reserve grade match between Athletic and Foxton at Easton Park was called off early after Athletic lock Luke Anderson dislocated his right knee.

Action from the senior reserve match between Foxton and Athletic at Foxton at the weekend. Harry Mehana is pictured with the ball.

Initially the injury to Anderson, who was having a good game up to that point with a try, appeared to be severe, but he is expected to recover and could play again later this season.

Foxton was leading 14-12 when the decision was made to stop play with 15 minutes left to go with two impressive tries by replacement Foxton halfback Illisoni Rauhihi.

SCOREBOARD:

Ramsbottom Cup: Premier Competition.

At Ōtaki Domain: Paraparaumu: 23 (O. Barr, B, Reilly tries; S. McBride 2 con, 3 pen) v Rahui: 22 (T. Gupwell, L. Kemp, T. Raureti tries; T. Cook 2 con, pen).

At Levin Domain: Waikanae: 58 (T. Brown, J. Hinds, B. Khanchaleun, S. Knight 2, T. Parson, E. Reti, S. Rounds tries; E. Reti 6 con, pen) v Levin College Old Boys: 15 (H. Taiapa, S. Jackson tries; H. Henare con, pen).

At Te Atiawa Park: Toa: 39 (S. Arthur 3, E. Bishop, K. Togiatama 2, C. Warren tries; T. Samia con, K. Arthur con) v Shannon: 17 (N. McLeod-Jones, S. Woodmass, Z. Third tries; S. Pape con).

Bill Muir Cup: Reserve Grade Competition.

At Te Atiawa Park: Toa: 99 v Shannon: 7

At Otaki Domain: Paraparaumu: 55 (T. Keelan, P. McNab, D. Tiata 2, D. Taylor, C. Voullaire 2, T. Winterburn, M. Tambour tries; M. Tambour 5 con) v Rahui: 0

At Easton Park: Foxton: 14 (L. Lilley 2 tries; S. McCool 2 con) v Athletic: 12 (L. Anderson, B. Franks tries; M. Easton con).