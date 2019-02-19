SUNNY skies, warm temperatures and hungry trout made for ideal angling conditions for the 100-plus children who turned out for the Ōtaki Children's Trout Fishing Day on Sunday.

The event – hosted by the Kāpiti Fly Fishing Club and Horowhenua Freshwater Anglers Club in partnership with Wellington Fish & Game – was aimed at introducing children to the thrill of trout fishing.

Senior Fish & Game officer Dr Matt Kavermann said releasing the trout in a confined area ensures the kids have a good chance of success.

"For many of these children it's their first real experience of fishing.

"It's a super rewarding event because as soon as they hook that fish and feel it on the line you look at their faces and you know they're hooked for life.

"And hey, it's got to be a good thing to show kids that there's actually some exciting stuff to do that doesn't involve touch screens or gaming consoles."

"We were staggered how quickly this event became fully subscribed so soon after tickets being made available. Hopefully we can have more days like this at the venue to meet the demand.

"We'd particularly like to acknowledge the great work done by Winstone Aggregates in rehabilitating the site and making it available for the fishing day.

"The great aspect about this venue is that the Ōtaki River, like most of the rivers on the Kāpiti Coast, has a very good stock of trout. So, when the kids advance their angling at fish-out ponds they can go and tackle the wild river-run fish only a stone's throw away."