Horowhenua's Roller Derby crew Whenua Fatales have had a fabulous 2018.

They won 13 out of their 15 games and placed second in the War of the Wheels, held in Tauranga. They lost to Christchurch's Living Dead Rollers in a nailbiting final, losing 134-138. They are now invited to participate in the national Top Ten Championships.

"A major achievement for us," said crew member Meghan Stephens.

"We have a great core of long-term Fatales who were joined last year by some new skaters who were keen to learn from our head coach Ship Stirrer, and to work with the great organisational skills of our chair, Barbed Fire.

"But really every member in the team has helped get us to where we are and we've been running a series of team introductions on our Instagram and Facebook pages to celebrate that.

"Our great advantage is that we look after each other on and off the track. Fatales really is a family - I put on my skates with my team mates and the rest of the world disappears for a little bit."

They are looking forward to a great season and have secured more sponsors. Whenua Fatales are running a learn to skate course, so anyone keen to join, now is your chance. www.facebook.com/wfrdl/?ref=br_rs