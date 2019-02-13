A circus high on adrenaline has rolled into town after touring the world for six years.

The Weber Brothers Adrenaline Circus was just that- a high-energy show that engaged the packed crowd from start to finish, fresh from shows in Australia, South Africa, Asia and Europe.

Show stoppers were the globe of death, in which motor bike riders entered a sphere to perform stunts with death-defying precision.

There was even a human cannonball, who was shot from one side of the tent to the other.

The show had the feel of a real circus - even smelt like a circus - and engaged the crowd from the start.

The ringmaster made sure everybody was involved before the first act, and a few acts that required audience participation were humorous.

The clown grabbed Levin youngster Carter Conmee from the crowd as part of his act. His mother won free tickets to the circus through a Horowhenua Chronicle promotion.

The circus was a technicolour collision of traditional circus acts and modern entertainment, with a bit of humour thrown in.

The degree of difficulty of some of the acts was astounding and would have any Occupational Safety and Health zealot pulling out their hair.

If crowd participation was anything to go by, the adrenaline circus was a smash hit. The show finishes on Sunday.