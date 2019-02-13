Round two of the 2019 D1NZ Drifting Championship slides into Wellington's Max Motors Family Speedway this Friday and Saturday, where more than 60 of New Zealand's top teams will compete for national titles.

The event, nicknamed The Thunderdome, has some of the wildest drift machines on show, generating thunder throughout Te Marua with roaring engines producing up to 800+ horsepower, as well as a massive firework display to finish off the evening.

Auckland's Darren Kelly currently leads the Galore Parts Pro-Series standings after round one in Tauranga, taking a first-blood victory behind the wheel of his Nissan R35 GTR.

"Winning the first round was the best way to start the season. It shows the changes we made to the car in the off season and the seat time is a step in the right direction," said Kelly. The 2015 New Zealand Champion is eyeing up another shot at the series title.

D1NZ Champion Darren Kelly battling Jaron Olivecrona during D1NZ Round 1 in Tauranga - Photo / Danny Wood

"We'll definitely be pushing hard to try to get the win again this weekend. Wellington is an awesome track, I'm a big fan of the custom stadium-style tracks and can't wait to get down there to battle hard and put on the best show we can for everyone."

While Kelly may lead the series, there are still four rounds to go before the championship title is decided in the Manawatū at the end of April this year.

Second in points is former circuit racer Daynom Templeman competing in the Zic Motor Oils E46 BMW, with Australian international Matty Hill rounding out the top three in his 4mance Automotive Nissan S15.

Hill was the inaugural round-winner on the new Wellington drift course last year, and with a new chassis this season there could be another upset for the Kiwi drivers this Saturday.

Other internationally ranked drifting stars competing this weekend include current series champion Cole Armstrong in his turbocharged V Energy Nissan Skyline, and two-time former drift king 'Fanga' Dan Woolhouse in his V8 powered Ford Mustang RTR.

Michael Thorley currently leads the Turbosmart Pro-Sport Drift Series in his ENZED Nissan C33 Laurel, with Taylor James and Kurt Blackie also among the restricted class title fight.

The weekend's action gets underway over February 15 and 16, with qualifying on Friday evening and the main competition on Saturday night, concluding with a Pyro Company fireworks display. For full event info and ticketing information visit D1NZ.com