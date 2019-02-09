Foxton New World's Charity Golf Tournament raised $15,000 for the local St John and Volunteer Fire Brigades on Friday, February 1.

Close to 200 people turned out, 148 to play golf and 44 to staff events on each hole.

These include hammering a nail into a tree stump in the fastest time, barbecues, a rum shack, fire brigade suit run, wine and beer tastings, longest drive and closest to the pin holes.

It was a long day in the sun and it ended with an auction, meal and prize giving.

Foxton Golf Club hosted the event.

"We raised more than $15,000," said Laura Petersen, on behalf of organisers New World Foxton and the local ASB bank.

Advertisement

"We would like to thank all the suppliers, and local businesses who came on board and supported the day, and to all the people who volunteered and those who played, thanks for a great day."