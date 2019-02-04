The Medieval market is being held this Saturday, February 9, at the Horowhenua Events Centre and Showgrounds from 9am.

It is the 25th time this events has been put on.

It will have the usual feel of a European village from the Middle Ages, with old-fashioned trades plying their trade and selling their wares, such as a blacksmith, and old games will be played. A map has been drawn up to show where every stall holder and activity is.

New this year is Medieval Wool Merchant, with rare breed wools, medieval dye plants and DIY plant dye kits, medieval heritage vege seeds, wooden books, medieval helmets and equipment, hand-spun plant-dyed wool ye old way, and loomed textile from medieval loom.

Also new is Moz-art, with handmade clothing made out of new, vintage and recycled materials.

Entertainment includes Zilzal Tribal Belly Dancers from Wellington, Tangerine, Remu Consort, Gordon Bennett, the Te Horo Troubador, and the Rosewood Morris and Maypole Dancers. Watch out for wandering minstrels Tandrom and balladeer Sir Christopher Von Capo.

The knights in full armour will be sword fighting and others will be testing their skills with bow and arrow.

Entry $5 for those aged 15 and older.