

A top women's cricket player believes the opportunities for young girls in the sport is huge - they just have to stick at it.

Mikaela Greig captained the Central Districts Hinds team at the 20/20 tournament at Donnelly Park at the weekend in her sixth season of representative cricket.

The 23 year old grew up playing cricket in Horowhenua and said the opportunities were evident as four young players from the district were able to pit themselves against top-level players.

Erin Buckland (Waiopehu College), Hannah Reynolds, Ayesha Carly-Hendry (Paraparaumu College) and Zoe Yeo (Kāpiti College) joined New Zealand representative Jess Watkin in a composite side.

Greig said, like all sports, there was a battle for the attention of youngsters spoiled for choice when it came to hobbies, like dancing, horse riding or other sports.

Her advice was to stick at it, as she had found cricket rewarding.

"It's growing. More and more girls are playing now," she said.

The combined side was formed to make an even number of teams to suit the competition format, joining teams from Central Districts, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Nelson, Wairarapa and Manawatū.

It gave the promising youngster a chance to rub shoulders and play with some of the sports elite.

Greig said with New Zealand Cricket placing increased emphasis on the importance of womens cricket, and Sky Sport streaming coverage of more matches, girls' cricket continued to grow.

Meanwhile, Taranaki won the T20 competition after beating Wairarapa in the final.