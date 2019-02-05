Sing Out Levin choir members gave their new musical director, Ann-Marie Stapp, a standing ovation last week after her first rehearsal with the choir.

Ann-Marie has taken over the baton from choir founder Myrna Mitchell, who decided it was time to do something different.

An experienced social worker, Ann-Marie said she decided a few years ago she wanted to teach as much music as possible and wanted to learn as much as she could about music directing without having to go to university.

She's led a number of choirs over the years, including the Kāpiti Women's Choir, and jumped at the chance to take on the Levin Sing Out Choir when the position of musical director was advertised.

She's lived a life full of music over the year. She's a member of the Association of Choral Directors and has a background playing in Salvation Army bands. She also played the trumpet in the Kāpiti Concert Orchestra.

Stapp said many people start singing for health reasons.

"Every part of your body is needed to sing. Vocal preparation is important too. Singers need to work on techniques individually, as a section and as a whole group."

She's been asked to teach the Levin choir more choral techniques and that includes breathing techniques, how to produce blended sounds, and singing in parts and in harmony, as well as singing phrases.

"You want to do justice to the text, because all the melody does is help the text tell a story."

Ann-Marie said choral music is alive and well in this part of the country.

"There are 17 choirs between Paekākāriki and Foxton, and that does not include school and church choirs."

She said Sing Out Levin is a good choir that is doing well. As a musical director of this choir she also accompanies the choir on piano, but would love for someone who enjoys playing the piano to join them.

New members are also welcome. The choir practices on Friday mornings from 10.30am in The Savage Clubrooms, 28 Parker Avenue, Levin. Charge at the door is $5, first session free.

"We want to be a community choir so we support community events, such as ANZAC Day, music week, Art in The Park.

The choir performs a rest home concert twice a month. Enquiries to Mike 368 7921 or Linda 027 441 5459.