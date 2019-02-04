Shannon is rolling out the red carpet for car enthusiasts and their special cars once again on February 17.

It is the town's major fundraiser that helps pay for the upkeep of its museum, put up the annual Christmas lights, or develop new pathways around the town.

The event is organised by the Shannon Progressive Association, which has been around for half a century, and attracts car buffs from around the North Island.

The Association's secretary Janette Campbell said a Whangārei Club will be bringing 17 vehicles, while a Wellington Club is expected to bring 12 cars. The Ferrari NZ Club will have members there too.

Levin's Supercheap Auto is providing prizes, including a go-kart, for the raffles. There will be five prizes for five draws held throughout the day, though Mrs Campbell said the best time to come and look at the cars will be in the morning.

The event has been held in Shannon since 2004 and last year attracted over 500 vehicles. It has grown from a small idea to a huge event that attracts participants and public from far and wide.

In the past the association has held antiques sales, collectibles events, concerts and auctions to raise money but none have been as successful as the car spectacular. So popular in fact the Shannon Domain will soon be too small to accommodate all stands and cars.

Other local community groups will also be at the Shannon Domain with goods to sell to raise funds for their own projects. There will be plenty of opportunity to buy food and drinks, with 25 food trucks signed up to offer a variety of food and drinks as well as ice cream.

Entry into the Shannon Domain is $2 and raffle tickets cost $2 each. The day starts at 9am.