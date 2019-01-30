A girl cycling to her first day back at school in Levin was hit by a car on Monday morning.

The accident happened on the corner of Trafalgar and Tiro Tiro Roads around 8.30am as children made their way to school on the first day back after summer holidays.

Police confirmed they attended a crash involving a car and a bicycle and that there appeared to have been injuries to the cyclist, however the seriousness of these was not specified.

A spokesperson said police were making enquiries, but it was not confirmed if the driver of the car would be charged.

With nearby Horowhenua College not underway for year 9 students until Wednesday and the rest of the school on Monday, it was believed the child was likely cycling to Levin Intermediate.

A school representative said she was unable to comment on the incident.

St John Ambulance spokesperson Ngaire Jones said they received a call at 8.32am and attended the scene, where a patient with non-serious injuries was transported to a nearby medical centre.