Manawtū's Arohanui Hospice benefited to the tune of $32,214 from a nationwide fundraiser held at Farmers stores over Christmas.

A record-breaking $776,607 has been donated to hospice services throughout New Zealand following the Christmas fundraising campaign supported by all Farmers Departments stores. This is the fifth year that Farmers has supported Hospice, donating nearly $3.5 million to help keep its services free of charge.

Farmers customers and staff were fully behind the campaign – purchasing the limited edition bauble and making donations to the Tree of Remembrance. All funds donated in each store remain in the local community, helping to ensure that hospice care remains free for people with life-limiting conditions, and support for their families and whānau.

Arohanui Hospice chief executive officer Clare Randall said the donation will contribute to the charitable organisation's essential fundraising to ensure that anyone living in Manawatū, Rangitikei, Tararua, Horowhenua or Ōtaki who needs specialist palliative care has access to it free, and that meets their needs, irrespective of their condition or care setting.

"Not only did the team at Farmers embrace raising funds for our hospice, they also worked as ambassadors for our services, helping the community to better understand the work we do.

"The awareness-raising that comes from being involved with Farmers is invaluable. The enthusiasm and commitment from all staff and customers of the Palmerston North and Levin stores has contributed to this amazing result. Thank you so much," Ms Randall said.