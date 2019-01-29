

The weather gods smiled kindly on Horowhenua-Kāpiti by ensuring their Furlong Cup match against Manawatū at Donnelly Park was a washout.

The heat wave sweeping the country seemingly side-stepped Levin on Sunday as a swarm of sleety showers settled in.

Manawatū player-captain David Meiring shook hands with his opposite Andre Halbert late in the afternoon, resigned to the fact that the match would be drawn.

Meiring's side were firmly in the box seat after the first day's play on Saturday and could feel unlucky that someone left the tap on overnight.

The Sunday rain never stopped and at no stage could play resume, with Manawatū in the box seat after declaring at 354-8 and having the home team in trouble at 45-5.

Manawatū showed why they are genuine contenders for a Hawke Cup Challenge with a comprehensive performance before on the first day.

Having won the toss, Halbert put Manawatū in on a deck that looked to offer something early for the quicks bowlers.

The move looked justified as Manawatū were reduced to 25-3 with opening bowlers Carter Andrews and Fraser Bartholomew making good use of the new ball.

However, Manawatū rallied strongly with a partnership of 99 between Arana Noema Barnett (50) and Logan McHardy who went on to score a brilliant 93, unlucky not to bag a deserved century.

Barnett's dismissal brought Floyd Na Nagara to the crease and any hopes the HK men had of making inroads were snuffed out by an outstanding knock of 87 from the youngster.

Manawatū's middle and lower order scored well with Central Stag Bevan Small scoring 36 accompanied by fellow Stag Navin Patel's with 32 not out.

Captain Tim Richards scored 27 before his dismissal signalled the declaration at 354-8.

A hamstring injury to influential HK opener Adam Simonsen forced a reshuffle in the order with wicketkeeper batsman Jamie Pinfold replacing him at the top of the order.

Similar to Manawatū in what was a tough day for both sides' top orders, HK were reduced to 21-3.

Player Coach Chad Law tried to provide resistance but was dismissed for 22, Kelsey Fahey fought hard to get through to the close of play on seven not out off 34 balls with Bailey Te Tomo with him on two not out.

Left arm quick Raymond Toole was threatening with 1-3 off 6 overs and Navin Patel

bowled beautifully to claim 2-18 off 7 overs.

HK limped into the dressing rooms at the close of play on 45-5 but remained confident they could rebound strongly on Day 2 with a lot of cricket left in the match whilst Manawatū would have been pushing hard for first innings and ultimately an outright that could have big implications on their quest for a Hawke Cup Challenge.

Manawatū men now meet Hawke's Bay next time in what was a match of the top seeds, while HK hosts Taranaki at home and will want to finish a successful season in the best possible fashion.

Short Scorecard- Manawatū 354-8 declared off 84.5 overs- L McHardy 93, F Na Nagara 87, B Small 36, T Richards 32, N Patel 27*, C Andrews 3-68 off 18.5, F Bartholomew 1-50 off 16, K Fahey 2-75 off 12, M Good 1-55 off 15.