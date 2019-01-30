The Levin Riding for the Disabled Group begins its year with a Volunteers' Day for current and new volunteers on Thursday February 7.

The introduction and training session will be held on from 9.30am to early afternoon, rain or fine, at the Ann Smith Arena, Speldhurst Country Estate, Kimberly Road, Levin.

"We welcome people who are interested in volunteering with the group to attend this session," Levin RDA President Brenda Kean said. "They can meet our current volunteers and horses and find out what we do and how they can be involved."

"Our volunteers give their time and energy so that RDA can continue to provide our riding therapy programme for disabled children and adults. This includes working with the horses and riders during the riding therapy sessions.

"They also help with administration, publicity and fundraising events, working bees and the maintenance of the arena and paddocks.

"Whether running the riding sessions or working behind the scenes, their participation is vital to RDA. We always welcome new helpers."

The Levin RDA runs riding therapy programmes for children and adults with disabilities from Kāpiti to Manawatū. The riding programmes help each person to develop, increase and improve their physical and psychological abilities, social and communication skills and recreational abilities.

The riding sessions are held weekly at the Group's Ann Smith Area, Speldhurst Country Estate, Kimberley Road, Levin, on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings (weather permitting). This year's riding sessions start on Monday 11 February, Tuesday 12 February and Thursday 14 February.

Contact Brenda Kean 06 368 3321 or email levin@rda.org.nz if you would like to attend the Volunteers' Day and get more information about Levin RDA.