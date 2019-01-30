It's been described as the largest house and land subdivision in Levin in a generation, and it is sprouting up in an area that traditionally had modest house values.

Plans are in place to extend Hinemoa Street in Levin's southeast with 50 new homes - Hinemoa Estate - and developers are about to put them onto the market.

Contractors have already started work at the site, transforming the farmland. An overhead powerline will be put underground and work begins on the showhome later this month.

Pricing starts at $400,100.

Bob Bell, from Ray White Kemeys Brothers, said Hinemoa Street in Levin's south-east had had significant property price increases in recent years.

"The land in Hinemoa Street was crying out for someone to develop it and build affordable homes in today's market - there's a desperate need for quality new builds," he said.

It was the largest house and land subdivision seen in a generation, he said. Bell and fellow agent Rayna Deadman had teamed up with Wellington developer Simon Barber on the proposed project.

Mr Barber felt the market conditions, the site and the Horowhenua District Plan provided enough optimism to go ahead with plans.

He would manage the Hinemoa Estate development and Jennian Homes and Milestone Homes would build the homes.

The first home will be up within three months of going to market and used as a show home in the first stage, while other homes would be sold off plans.

The marketing packages included 3D designs to show prospective buyers both what their new home would look like and what the feel of the overall subdivision would be.

Mr Bell said the new development would change the appearance of the area.

"The whole street will be transformed by this. Already a new home is being built around the corner," he said.

"We're in a golden development period where we can build for first home buyers - many will be under the Welcome Home Loan $500,000 cap so purchasers need only a 10 per cent deposit," he said.

"Buyers can access up to $20,000 from the Homestart Grant and use their KiwiSaver accounts to make up any balance," said Mr Bell.

Homes will sell from $401,000 for a duplex through to $555,000 for a three-bedroom, double garage home.