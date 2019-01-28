Horowhenua Chronicle has had more stories of a mystery noise that is causing Levin residents to lose sleep.

Since publishing an article last week of Levin man Gary Madsen and his battle with a mystery noise keeping him awake, Horowhenua Chronicle had taken several calls from residents who hear the same sound.

Fellow Levin resident Andrew Vince had read the article on Mr Madsen, who he said he did not know, and wanted to publically assure him that he wasn't going mad.

"I just want to back him up one hundred per cent," he said

Mr Vince also wanted to share how strongly he felt about the noise and to share with others the effect it was having on his life.

"I started hearing it about a year ago, the same time as that guy in your story...I was rapt to see that article," he said.

"I put up with it for a couple of weeks. I thought it might have been the vibrations of water pipes, or a power thing."

"Ear plugs do nothing," he said.

"The only way I can cope is to drive it out with more noise."

Where Mr Vince and Mr Madsen differed was when they heard the noise. Mr Madsen was aware of it becoming audible in the early hours of the morning, while Mr Vince said for him the noise was constant.

"I've been and had hearing checks, too."

Both men had contacted Horowhenua District Council about the noise, but its noise control division was unable to detect any offensive sound with their equipment.

Mr Vince wondered if the frequency of the sound was too low for their equipment to detect.

Several other residents had contacted Horowhenua Chronicle since reading the Mr Madsen article, but declined to be named, only wanting to confirm that they hear the noise too.

Callers were from different parts of town, although there did seem to be a swarm centred near the industrial area of the town's south-east.

Meanwhile, it wasn't the first time that reports of a low-humming noise had surfaced in New Zealand.

In 2006, some Auckland residents reported hearing a mystery "low-rumbling hum," with one so badly affected they considered selling up and moving to a new town.

Symptoms were similar to that of someone suffering from tinnitus, a complaint commonly associated with ringing ears.

In 2012, residents of Mt Victoria, Mt Cook and Newtown in Wellington complained of a low humming noise that was likened to the sound created when you blow across the mouth of a glass bottle.

Mysterious low frequency noises were also reported heard in Tauranga in November last year.