Taylor-Jensen Fine Arts opens its changing exhibition programme for 2019 with an exhibition of naturalistic paintings by Jayeta Valentine, an artist based in New Plymouth.

Summer Flight: New Zealand Birds and Landscapes is an exhibition of recent paintings by an artist who, although she's dabbled in 'arty things' since childhood, started painting seriously only 15 years ago.

"Since then I have held six solo, sell-out exhibitions and been represented by several New Zealand galleries."

Jayeta was keen to show her work in the Manawatū to make her paintings available to the art-buying public. Summer Flight will feature 20 unique works.

Advertisement

"Acrylics are my go-to medium, but I also use inks, oils, dye washes, impasto and gold leaf. I taught myself to paint as an adult, my exasperated school teachers having noted that I 'failed to focus' in the art room as a teenager.

Summer Flight: New Zealand Birds and Landscapes is an exhibition of recent paintings by a virtuoso who although she dabbled in 'arty things' since childhood.

"I love absolutely everything about painting. Visualising a new work, the clutter of my studio, my dusty collection of sketch books, the physical process of moving glassy paint around a new canvas…and my view over the lush Huatoki Valley up to Mount Taranaki. I even enjoy washing paintbrushes!"

"My husband is Samoan and many of my works are influenced by the Pasifika love of bright colours and bold forms. Our adult children all paint, but their styles, mediums and subject matter are wildly different. Painting is the only 'non people-related' activity that I commit to. I successfully ignore most forms of indoor or outdoor housework.

"Instead, I paint, and neighbours across the valley tease me about my studio lights glowing until three or four in the morning. But it's not really 'work'.

"As I borrow images from disparate parts of nature and reproduce them with a stylised twist, I am at my happiest. My family, my friends and painting are the cornerstones of my generally contented world.

Taylor-Jensen Fine Arts opens its changing exhibition programme for 2019 with an exhibition of naturalistic paintings by Jayeta Valentine, an artist based in New Plymouth, Taranaki.

"My paintings adorn the walls of nostalgic expats and others from Chile to the Faroe Islands. Corporate buyers tend to buy my larger works for foyers and board rooms. Many oil, gas and construction related industries continue to support me in Taranaki and beyond."

Summer Flight will give the Manawatū public an opportunity to view her work.

Taylor-Jensen Fine Arts, 33 George Street, Palmerston North is open Monday – Thursday, 10am to 5pm; Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday, 10am to 3pm. The Gallery is closed Sundays and all statutory holidays except for special events.