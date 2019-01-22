Youth won out over experience at the main event of showjumping at Levin AP&I Show at the weekend, where there was almost 60 years difference in the age of riders.

The youngest rider entered was Blake Davis from Palmerston North, who won the Country TV Equissage Grand Prix showjumping class with his horse Socrates de la Viez in the 1.40m division.

A promising young rider, Davis and his horse look destined for a bright future in the sport.

Stephen Nichalls was second on Latino and Kimberley Mason was placed third on Damiana.

Also in the field were some riders aged their 70s including Maurice Beatson, who came fifth aboard Gold Locks.

The Pony Grand Prix event (1.25m) was won by Parys Marshall and her horse Spotyoulater, ahead of Olivia Apatu and Bush Pacman, and Kaitlyn Freeman and Rum Tum Tui.

There were 160 different horse events at the show this year, with showjumping recording the highest number of entries in years.