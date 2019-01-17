Levin's Poppy Mural, next to the Cenotaph on Bath Street, has been the target of graffiti vandals on Tuesday night.

The mural has defaced so badly it has had to be removed, as council staff did not believe it could be easily repaired on site.

The Levin Public Gardens toilet walls were also defaced with offensive graffiti overnight.

Police have been informed.

The graffiti on the building was pressure washed and the building is being painted to remove all remaining traces.

The mural is currently being stored, and council staff will be meeting with the artist, Wendy Hodder when she returns from holiday to assess the damage.