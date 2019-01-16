

A fledgling Shannon artist is not afraid to slip into a pair of overalls and grab a hammer in the pursuit of artistic expression.

In her studio Teresa Ramakers called on all manner of industrial tools in bringing a vision to life, including using heat and hammers on metal for her latest work titled Ladyhawke.

"I find that when I create a large sculpture, I almost have to think like an engineer," she said.

"That is the most challenging part for me. How will the material hold up in the elements, or how do I attach copper to concrete."

Ladyhawke was a visually breath-taking sculpture standing at least 1.8m high, a work that had taken inspiration from her favourite movie of the same name, starring Matthew Broderick, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rutger Hauer.

She had watched the movie countless times and had the soundtrack.

Describing herself as a multi-media artist, she said there were many of her own works on display and for sale at the gallery, ranging from large sculptures to garden mosaics, some that used coloured glass.

Ms Ramakers said she was inspired by thinking of ways to create sculptures or garden art that was completely original.

That made it hard when it came time to sell her work as the emotional investment was hard to quantify in monetary terms.

"Everything I create is connected to the heart," she said.

"It has taken so much time and love and effort, you can't put a dollar value on it. When they are gone, you really miss them."

"It's difficult to disconnect at the end of the day. I get into a real vibe when producing work."

Ms Ramakers opened Phoenix Gallery last month and it had met with good patronage since. People were free to wander and the openness of the gallery meant they could watch her in her work.

"That gives it another element," she said.

Looking around the studio it was unique - there was a vice, hot knife, glass cutters, a soldering iron, hammers, a blow torch, sandpaper, turpentine, plastic buckets and bags of mortar.

Ms Ramakers said the gallery strived to have high quality work at all times and featured work from other artists including Sue Lund, Mark Dimmock, Bill Davies and other eclectic artwork for sale from NZ artists.

Phoenix Gallery is on Facebook where it lists items for sale. The gallery is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.