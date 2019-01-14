Pony riders Paris Karl-Fields and Bria Fitzgerald from Horowhenua won the Hodder Family Cup, the pairs award at 80cm, at the annual Bruce Forbes Team Event in Carterton last weekend.

The Bruce Forbes Team Event this year had eight teams competing, including one from Horowhenua with five riders - Paris Karl-Fields on Fox in Sock, Bria Fitzgerald on Midnight Ganador, Lily Fowler on Decisive As, Lexi Rutherford on My Word and Ella Smith on Charlie Farley, a draft rider from Hawke's Bay.

Bruce Forbes is a team event for 80cm and 95cm Pony Club eventers. The event was started by Bruce Forbes 20 years ago and was created as a stepping stone for Pony Club riders wanting to compete at Pony Club eventing champs.

As part of the competition, the pair with the lowest number of penalties for each level is acknowledged with an award. Paris Karl-Fields and Bria Fitzgerald won the Hodder Family Cup, the pairs award at 80cm.

Advertisement

"It is such a great opportunity for young riders to compete in an environment without too much pressure," said Paris.