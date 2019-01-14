

The Greenheart Hub has been overwhelmed with donations of used plastic, but they say not all plastic is usable.

They have now issued a list of what they would like to have as well as what types of plastics they cannot use in their recycling projects.

More than welcome are (clean without big holes): bread bags, fruit and veg bags, plastic shopping bags, carrot bags, pallet packaging, large clear bags, bailage twine. As Greenheart Hub crochets the bags it is only possible with certain plastics.

DO NOT give them: heavy plastic bags like those from Just Jeans and other clothing stores. "They are too labour-intensive and do not crochet up nicely. Once our centre is open we will be progressively looking for more ways in which to recycle waste products.

They can also NOT use : courier bags, chip bags, potato bags, biodegradable bags, cellophane, glad wrap, produce packaging ie - bread roll, Weet-Bix, noodle, pie, rice, soup, sugar, rolled oats etc.

The trust's Friday plastic bag recycling meeting will be back in action from Friday, January 18, meeting at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom at 10am till 12pm.

Andrea and Terry Hansen from the Levin Faith Centre donated bulk wood that will go towards Greenheart's community garden and many more projects.

The Lions Foundation gave a grant to get water containers and guttering for the dry seasons and screws for the community garden build.

Barry Murphy a fantastic volunteer and supporter has been busy seed rearing, so produce is under way.