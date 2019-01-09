The D1NZ Drifting Championship has announced the full event line-up for the upcoming five-round 2019 season, with the grand final moving south to the Manawatū.

Over the last four years the D1NZ grand final has been held at Auckland's Pukekohe Park Raceway, regarded as the spiritual home of drifting in New Zealand, however next year the venue will host round four of the 2019 season.

The Pukekohe event is being held nearly two months earlier than previous seasons, with series organisers seeking warmer weather for spectators and better track conditions for drivers to tackle one of the fastest drifting corners in the world.

The grand final event will now be held at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon over April 26 and 27, with industrial machinery importer Mimico signing on as presenting sponsors.

Last Year's Round Winner At Manfeild, Adam Davies In His Nissan 180sx.

"D1NZ has had a long-standing relationship with Manfeild, it's where some of the first D1NZ events were held over 15 years ago, and it feels fitting to close this chapter out with a track that has a rich history with our drivers" said series organiser Brendon White.

"Manfeild has great corporate facilities and the circuit itself features a fast-paced drift section with a technical last sector, it's going to be good to see our drivers in top gear battling for those final championship points."

The 2019 season of the D1NZ Drifting Championship begins this weekend, with round one kicking off inside Trustpower Baypark Stadium in the Bay of Plenty, January 12 and 13.