The youngest of Horowhenua-Kāpiti's Pathway teams travelled to Palmerston North to take on a quality Manawatū side.

A beautiful summer day at the picturesque Ongley Park had the local lads keen to keep improving from their win a couple of weeks ago against Whanganui.

An 11-a-side fixture consisting of 35 overs, with maximum of five overs per bowler, a 40-ball retirement for batsman and nine players taking the field at any given time was the basis of the format which has been encouraged by NZ Cricket to maximise participation.

Captain Jack Black with support of his leadership team of Jack Tyson, Cooper Cotterill and Oscar O'Brien had decided to bowl.

Skipper Jack Blake (1-37 off 5) led from the front and took the new ball along with Cooper Cotterill (3-24 off 5). The team started well taking a wicket in the first over before Manawatū recovered to be 2-25 after six overs.

Jack Tyson (3-11 off 5) and Fletcher Cooper (3-9 off 5) were asked to bowl into the wind and had success bowling a couple of the Manawatū batsman and the fielders supporting with some great catches. Ten overs down and Manawatū was finding it tough at 28 for 6.

HKCA Speedy Signs Y6 triumph against big brother Manawatu.

Oscar O'Brien (3-9 off 3) and leg spinner Logan Murray (0-2 off 2) continued to put pressure on the Manawatū players who were now 54-11 after 20 overs.

O'Brien took two wickets in a row and had the Manawatū batsman under pressure facing a hat-trick which they successfully defended. This was to be the first of two hat-trick opportunities as Cotterill also had a chance in his second spell which included three wickets in one over.

Ted Gibbs (3-19 off 5) combined well with wicket keeper Davis who took two catches off Gibbs' bowling. Manawatū was bowled out in the 30th over with a total of 97-16.

The first goal of the HK lads was to knock off the 97 runs. Openers O'Brien (6) and Oliver Selby (1) tried hard, however the Manawatū openers were too good and after a run out had HK struggling at 15-3.

Luca Albert (9) batting at three was bowled by another good Manawatū delivery. Jack Tyson (14) also looked good, however a ball to the toe made the stroke playing batsman find it difficult and he was out caught keeper. HK now with the four top order batsman in the shed for 46-6 after 12 overs.

With five overs to go skipper Blake (21) and Cooper (12*) safely managed the important six balls adding 29 runs to the HK total before Blake was caught, bringing in Murray (2) who put on an unbeaten 15 run partnership with Cooper to end the HK batting effort at 177 for 10 after 35.

A well-earned 79-run victory to the HK Speedy Signs Y6 lads.

The team thanked the Manawatū Team for hosting them, and coaches, parent umpires, scorers and barbecue cooks for support during the day.