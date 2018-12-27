Levin and Districts Brass Band is holding another Big Dig on Wednesday January 2 from 2pm on Waitarere Beach .

Tickets will be on sale from 9am on the beach at the tent just south of the Main Entrance.

Tickets cost $3 each for both the children's and adults' pits.

Over 300 prizes have been donated by the business community, as well as friends and family of the band members and are valued at over $6000.

The top child's pit prize is a watch, while top adult's pit prizes include watches, and vouchers with a value of $50 to $100.

This annual event has been going for 30 years.

"This year's Big Dig would be bigger and better than ever," band president Chris Craddock said.

The money raised will go towards buying new instruments for the band's Youth Education Programme.

The band will attend the national contest in Hamilton in July.

Craddock said he would be expecting between 100 and 1300 people of all ages to turn up for the Big Dig.

"The annual Levin and Districts Brass Band's Big Dig is a wonderful family event for young and old," band conductor Colin Honey said. "A generation of holiday makers and locals have flocked to Waitarere Beach each January 2 for a fun afternoon in the sun with the opportunity to win a fantastic prize for a very small outlay .'

For further information contact band president Chris Craddock on 06 368 5234 / 027 410 2420.