Foxton Beach's annual New Year fair will be back on January 2, with stalls, rides and entertainment for all the family.

Held at the Dawick St Reserve on Seabury Avenue, the fair has over 60 stalls already booked, with some spaces still available for stall holders.

Organised by the Water and Environmental Care Association (WECA), all funds raised will go towards water advocacy - helping the community have a say in the way water quality is dealt with in the district.

The group maintains continuous commitment to the estuary, the Manawatū River, Lake Horowhenua and other wetlands, by promoting the sustainable management of the natural environment.

Advertisement

It also observes and participates in resource consents, speaking for the environment when farms, councils and industries apply to discharge effluent, said spokesperson Christine Moriarty.

She said this year's fair will be bigger and better, with food, clothing, plants, bric-a-brac, produce, jewellery and bargains.

"Come and enjoy a day at the beach, schmoozing around the stalls and watch the kids have the time of their lives- all the while you are helping our environment," she said.

The fair runs from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday 2 January, and admission is free.

Following the fair, just down the road Waitarere Beach will host the Big Dig at 3pm, with plenty of prizes waiting to be discovered.

For further information or to apply for a stall at the Foxton Beach New Year fair, contact Christine on 367 9891.