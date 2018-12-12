This Saturday night's Palmerston North PartsWorld 248 SuperStock Global Challenge continues the international flavour at the Robertson Holden International Speedway, with two Australians an Englishman and a Dutchman joining the best that New Zealand has to offer.

Add in the Brent Lowe Memorial and a stockcar team's race and the ingredients are in place for an action packed night.

338gb Chris Brocksopp is the most experienced of the overseas drivers, competing at this event before and the ENZED SuperStock Teams Champs for the Great Britain Lions. 28au Allan 'Wildman' Woods and 17au Shane French are returning after their first taste of SuperStock action here last season, while 422nl Marten Bijlsma is making his first foray down under.

Regular Nelson visitor 48n Brett Nicholls leads the out of town visitors, with a full list of entrants below. 1nzp William Humphries and 58p Peter Bengston have been the standout locals so far this season, along with 3nzp Jordan Dare. Defending champion 722p David Lowe will be keen to recapture the form that carried him to this title, and 32p Graeme Barr will make his home debut in a new car.

Advertisement

A Stockcar team's race between the Pumas and Wellington Young Guns will be interesting with a number of new faces on both sides. The Pumas team selected is 15p Luke Miers, 172p Daniel Burmeister, 174p Brendon Learmonth, 677p David Lowe, 772p Kyle Lampp and 882p Brandon Jurgeleit. The Brent Lowe Stockcar Memorial takes place afterwards, with defending champion Luke Miers set for a busy evening among a big field.

Whatever the outcome, you are sure to be treated to some hard, fast racing - so see you there at 6:30pm. Also racing are sidecars and youth ministocks with a fireworks display to end the night. Admission prices are Adults $25 (16 and over), $10 for children aged eight to 15, and $60 for a family pass of two adults and up to four children. For more information visit www.pnspeedway.co.nz