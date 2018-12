Fire and Emergency, as well as police, have attended a reported gas leak at the Waste Transfer Station on Sheffield St in Levin.

The entrance to the station was cordoned off with orange cones and several trucks waiting to dispose of waste waited for an hour before turning around and driving off. One said he would go home to Foxton and come back tomorrow.

Several small cars with trailers of rubbish were also turned away. Neighbouring businesses were unaffected.