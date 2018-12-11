Horowhenua locals have been familiar with Levin's iconic giant Santa for many years.

The jolly chap in red has spent many a festive season looking over the town, firstly from the atop the train tunnel near the station, then later from the New World carpark.

What some may not know though is that Levin wasn't Santa's first home. Originally from Christchurch, the nine-metre figure was installed at Haywrights, Armagh Street on the building that now houses Farmers.

Facebook poster Myles Johnson said Peter Souter of Hays Display Studio was Santa's creator, and that he (Johnson) and colleague Ian McIntyre were responsible for making Santa's finger beckon shoppers into the store.

The big man was later bought by the Russell family, taken to pieces and trucked up the country to his new home in Horowhenua before being restored.

For the last 15 years or so, semi-retired Levin Crane Hire owner Dave Sayles, along with a team of other Santa-wranglers, has been voluntarily putting up and taking down the huge figure, a task the Horowhenua Chronicle recognised him for last year with a special morning tea.