This weekend the annual Avenue of Trees can be admired at the Salvation Army on Durham Street in Levin.

Schools, businesses and community groups have each decorated a tree and will compete for the People's Choice that will determine whose tree decorations are the best this year.

The Avenue of Trees brings out all sorts of creative ideas.

There is an award to match, say organisers Harvey Bowler Funeral Services.

Trees are being decorated this week and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, December 14,15 and 16, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm anyone can come and admire the trees. Last year 2000 people visited the Avenue of Trees.

On Sunday night the Salvation Army puts on Christmas in the Carpark concert from 7pm.