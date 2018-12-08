

The new owner of a Levin cycle shop has dressed her father up as Father Christmas and put him in a grotto.

Southend cycles was recently bought by Lisa and Richard Horn from Brian and Gail Gilbert.

Mrs Horn said they decided to enter the Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights Business Night and Day Window Competition and extended it to a Santa's Grotto.

The grotto idea was set up so there would be something to do for the kids, and provides letters to Santa for children waiting to see Father Christmas, who was of course too busy to attend when the Chronicle showed up.

Father Christmas gave permission for Lisa's father Brian Wilton to impersonate him.

The Horns intend to rebrand the shop to MyRide, Levin, in the coming year, while the Gilberts still own the trike arm of the business.

Santa will be visiting Southend cycles on December 8 and 15, from 9am to 11am.

*Lexi Rutherford was on work experience at the Horowhenua Chronicle last week.