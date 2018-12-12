A fusion of ballet, jazz, hiphop, acro and contemporary dance will hit the stage in Levin as part of an upcoming showcase titled Once Upon a Rose.

The Kate Martin School of Dance is presenting the showcase inspired by Beauty and the Beast, including modern adaptations. For the last term more than 150 students, from the age of three to 18, have been rehearsing up to five times a week.

Teacher Kate Martin said the students have been working really hard and she encourages the community to come and support them.

The school's Parent Committee has also been working tirelessly behind the scenes on props, costumes and backdrops. So has former Waiopehu College student, Terina Taylor, teaching the some of the students hip hop.

Advertisement

Ms Martin says that there will be something for everybody.

This showcase is happening on Saturday 15th December and Sunday 16th December. Each day the dancers present two shows at 11am and 2.30pm, in the Levin Little Theatre.

Tickets cost $13 for adults and $7 for children. These can be purchased by emailing katemartindance@gmail.com. Martin said the tickets are selling out fast, so there is no guarantee that you will be able to buy the on the night.