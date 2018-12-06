It is well known that kids' reading levels slip during the summer holidays.

A new programme at Horowhenua's libraries is aiming to stop that slide and encourage a love of reading.

Children can earn up to five free books in the Power to Read intermediate summer reading programme.



The programme will run at the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton and Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin from December 10 to January 18.

As part of the programme children must read three books within the timeframe, and write a short review for each, to gain a free book of their choice. They can earn up to five books.

The programme is funded by Eastern and Central Community Trust.

For more information contact either library.