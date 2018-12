Fire and emergency are attending a gas leak on Queen St, Levin.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said no evacuation had taken place and no one was injured.

"A domestic gas pipe has been accidently cut," he said.

Foxton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Shaun Sayer said a contractor had caused the damage.

As emergency services had no way of shutting off the gas supply, they were keeping a high pressure hose aimed over the leak to stop gas escaping until a technician arrived.