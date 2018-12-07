The late Barry Cross was remembered for his services to Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union at the annual general meeting this week, held at the new Harry Jacob Community Rugby Centre at Playford Park.

Cross was a past president (2003-2006), secretary, life member and patron of the HKRU and died in July this year, aged 81.

New patron-elect John Williams paid tribute to Cross at the meeting.

"It was left until the annual meeting to replace Barry as a mark of respect. He gave his heart and soul to all things Horowhenua-Kāpiti and all things rugby," he said.

"I'm very proud to accept this position and especially want to acknowledge the contribution that Barry Cross made to rugby in the area, especially during a time when it was scantly paid."

The meeting was the first to be held at the new Harry Jacob Community Rugby Centre at Playford Park.

Kennett said it was the first capital expenditure project since by the HKRU since the Levin Domain grandstand was built in 1961.

Gerald De Castro remained the president unopposed.

HKRU chairman John Mowbray congratulated CEO Corey Kennett for his 10 years at the helm as the union recorded another profitable year - their 10th surplus in succession.

"It's the 10th year now we've had a surplus and we're possible the only union in New Zealand that has managed to achieve that," he said.

While financial statements showed that was not a large amount - $1585 - the union had managed to fund a schedule of black tie events and reunions to celebrate its 125th anniversary this season.

Kennett said the anniversary events and expanded Heartland programme this season had put pressure on finances.

"I am extremely happy that we managed to complete all we did this year but still live within our means," he said.