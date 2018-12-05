

The Local Government Commission has agreed to assess an application seeking a change to the boundary between Horowhenua District and Palmerston North City.

The application seeks to have the southern boundary of the city extended to include the township of Tokomaru and the surrounding area, and neighbouring Ōpiki. These communities currently fall within Horowhenua.

The Commission agreed that the application contained sufficient information and provided sufficient evidence of community support for the process to start.

The Commission will formally publicly notify the application and invite alternative applications.

Advertisement

This will occur early next year, as the Commission did not consider taking this step so close to the Christmas break would help affected communities.