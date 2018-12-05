A wedding photo from yesteryear has turned up in a Foxton home during renovations, and the finder would like to reunite it with its rightful owners.

Brett Peters said he found the photo in his Howan Street house after beginning renovations and would like to return it.

The man in the photo is wearing a name tag, suggesting he may be part of a formal club or organisation, but the name is not readable on the old photo.

The bride is wearing a dress of a style that may indicate the 1950s, although this is not definite.

Advertisement

If anyone recognises the people in the photo, email us at news@chronicle.co.nz