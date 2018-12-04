Foxton-based Greenheart Hub Trust is holding a raffle to help raise funds for the new roof needed on the Foxton Racecourse's old Tote building.

This building is destined to be the home of the trust which plans to house their art recycling business there. Raffle prizes include wooden toys.

Hub volunteers were at the Foxton Beach Community Centre Market last Sunday and found there was a lot of interest in their work.

"It was great chatting to the people who came through about what we are doing and getting a feeling how much community support is out there for this project. We are creating something exciting for the community ," said coordinator Amba Wright.

She said their recycled plastic bag sun hats are proving popular and orders are coming in thick and fast.

"They are a huge amount of work, but look great and are very comfortable to wear. Some have asked if it would get hot under them, but those who have worn them say the holes act as ventilation so they are great to wear."

Many have also said they feel the hats have an added benefit, as the hats are made to fit, that they don't blow off in the wind.

"We are now actively putting the call out to local people who may be able to spare an hour or two here and there to prep the bags to be turned into the hats, bags and dog leads. There is always room for more confident crocheters to join the production line, if this is something you could help with.

"Those interested in helping could meet us on a Friday from 10am-12pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. They can also make the products in their own time at home. All proceeds are going towards the re-roofing of the Tote building."

On Sunday afternoon a team of Greenheart volunteers loaded some wood that will help the community garden beds under way.

Greenheart fundraising raffle is to win a hand-crafted wooden toy, $2 a ticket. Contact 0276008638 if you would like to support this fundraiser and promote the use of a wooden toy for a loved one instead of plastic.