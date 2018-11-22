Heads Up November 2018

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, Greetings everyone

This is my last Heads Up for the year so is an opportunity to pass on some final comments to you.

NCEA exams are well under way and our students have been working hard to ensure they get the best results possible. They have also been finishing off their courses by completing their internal assessments. Now they have to wait until mid January for their results.

Horowhenua College Prefect Team for 2019.

Our Prefect Team for 2019 has been announced. They are Abbey Smale, Alina Croad, Bennett Collings, Christina Cameron, Darren Ryan, Destiny Tupara, Jaymie Evans-Walsh, Jemma Baines, Jessika Tuhou, John Saraum, Josh Madgwick, Lesieli Tu'ifua, Megan Davies and Patrick Galea. Congratulations to all of these students.

Their individual responsibilities as well as our Head Boy and Head Girl will be announced at our Senior Prizegiving on Friday 30 November.

My final comment for 2018 is to thank you all for the wonderful support you have given our students and our college throughout the year.

We have enjoyed working in partnership with our parents and local community and really value your support. 2018 has been a full on, busy, challenging, successful and exciting year.

I wish you all a happy and safe festive season and look forward to 2019 where we continue to fulfill our vision at Horowhenua College of growing successful young men and young women.

Ngā mihi

Grant Congdon