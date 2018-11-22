Members of the Kapiti-Horowhenua End of Life Choice Society set up a campaign stall inside the Levin Mall on November 20.

Their objective was to collect signatures for a petition requesting MP Nathan Guy to vote Yes at the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill in March 2019.

There was no shortage of support. Shoppers spotted the T-shirts and went over to offer signatures, pick up information and tell their stories.

For most, it was an issue of personal autonomy, a belief that hopelessly suffering patients should not be forced to endure to the end against their own wishes.

Many said they supported the bill because of distressing deaths personally witnessed within their own families.

They took away information sheets from the society showing the several levels of safeguards built into the bill to ensure that only patients who could not be helped even by the best of medical care would qualify.

Applicants would also need to be assessed by two doctors independently for mental competence and lack of coercion.