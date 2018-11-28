Levin's Community Patrol is holding another Safer Plates initiative on December 1 from 9.30am until 1pm in the Countdown carpark in Levin.

Safer plates ensure that the number plates are securely fixed to cars. They cannot so easily be taken off and put on other cars used for dubious purposes.

The existing standard screws that attach registration plates to vehicles are removed and replaced with special security screws that make it nearly impossible for the plates to be stolen.

The CPNZ gazebo will be set up and the crew will be operating a BBQ for a sausage sizzle.

There is a $5 charge for doing the plates and donations for the sausages will bring in some extra funds.