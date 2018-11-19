

Non-alcoholic drinks, food, great stories and incredible music were ingredients to a very successful 30th birthday party for the Friends of Horowhenua Libraries.

Former committee chair Alan Smith was MC for the evening, held in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Friday night. He had many anecdotes to tell from his time with the friends of the library.

Others were also given the opportunity to share stories and they talked about life at the Shannon, Foxton and Levin libraries.

Classical guitarists Owen Moriarty and Jane Curry (the Linkwood Duet) delighted the audience with their guitar skills.

Margaret and Henk Graumans cut the cake, while Margaret Clarke and current head librarian Wendy Fraser and Mayor Michael Feyen shared stories as well as their appreciation for the work the Friends of the Library have done over the years.

All the Friends enjoy their involvement with the libraries around the district and they are hoping to be around for another 30 years.