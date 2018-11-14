Horowhenua-Kapiti Bears player-captain Chad Law.

A robust pre-season slog that included a trip to Melbourne and a three-month fitness course should hold Horowhenua-Kapiti in good stead for a gruelling Chapple Cup cricket task.

Facing three one-day games in the next three days meant legs could get weary, but player-coach Chad Law was confident the hard pre-season work would prepare the young side well for the task ahead.



That starts with a tough match with defending Chapple Cup holders Hawkes Bay today.

"The guys did a 12-week strength and conditioning programme at Shapeshifters gym and have entered the season in pretty good nick. It has helped a lot," Law said.

In addition to the gym work the squad also went to Melbourne earlier in the spring for an international fixture with the Point Cook Cricket Club, which they won.

While there they joined in a series of training and team-building exercises at Cricket Victoria High Performance Centre, and also toured the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the National Sports Museum.

"It was pretty cool. It was the first time we've done that. We had access to training and playing facilities and it really set the bar," the coach said.

Law, who is in his first season as player-coach, said they had named a 13-man travelling squad to offset any possible injuries.

"It just covers all bases," he said.

At 31, he is the oldest in a team that has a mixture of youth and experience, with five players in their debut season.

Zac Benton, Law and Keegan MacLachlan were all newcomers this year, while captain Andre Halbert and Carter Andrews were past representatives who had returned to the team this season.

They would look to proven top-order batman Matt Good for a good showing today although Law said he expected newcomer Bailey Te Tomo to make a mark.

"He's rated highly and I'm excited about his future," he said.

"I've faith in the guys that we can cause an upset."

Horowhenua-Kapiti: Chad Law (player-coach), Matthew Good, Daemon Kennett, Zack Benton, Dion Sanson, Jamie Pinfold, Connor Beleski, Andre Halbert (captain), Ryan Taylor, Liam Pinfold, Bailey Te Tomo, Carter Andrews, Keegan MacLachlan.