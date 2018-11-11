Wine, food and music-lovers from all over, including Horowhenua and Kāpiti fans, will be flocking to the Wairarapa this Sunday for the annual Toast Martinborough festival.

The popular event is run across ten sites, including nine different vineyards, where local winemakers will showcase their best, along with food offerings from some of the Wellington region's top establishments and caterers.

The festival atmosphere includes music and live entertainment from more than 20 acts across the different venues, with free shuttle buses running a continuous circuit throughout the day to provide a hop-on, hop-off service for guests.

This year, the event will be held at Escarpment, Palliser Estate, Ata Rangi, Dry River, Luna Estate, Margrain, Te Kairanga, Tirohana Estate, Vynfields and Martinborough Vineyards, as well as in The Square.

Advertisement

Bands including The Warratahs, The Satisfactions, The Shenanigans, Jimmy and The Jets, Loose Jandal and Uncle Monkey will entertain the crowds at various sites throughout the day, while footstompers The Hustle will play at The Square at the end of the day.

Toast Martinborough is on Sunday 18 November, from 9.30am to 7pm, starting and finishing in The Square, Martinborough.

Tickets are still available via www.toastmartinborough.co.nz or at Ticketek.