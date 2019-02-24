A unique graduation ceremony has been held in Marton in which seven Speirs Foods employees made a presentation to the senior management team that supported their training.

The employees completed an 18-week programme delivered by Whanganui learning provider Training For You which focused on communications, problem solving and assertiveness strategies.

Due to a Government-funded workplace training initiative, targeted workplace literacy and numeracy programmes are available at no cost to the employer.

Production manager Keith Waghorn said Speirs Foods were able to make the programme fit around a demanding production schedule.

"Staff came from across the company to lessen the impact on daily production. The training has been a great success, with staff engaging with material and opening up about their personal learning struggles," Waghorn said.

"In the process, staff improved their literacy and numeracy and identified several opportunities to streamline processes at Speirs."

Within the course, participants considered ways in which they contribute to the value chain.

They undertook activities related to "LEAN" management and considered ways to streamline processes in their work areas.

Participants developed trust and rapport, which enabled them to frankly discuss issues in the workplace and work together to suggest potential solutions.

Speirs managing director Ross Kane could not speak highly enough of the benefits of the training.

"The seven staff who attended the course presented to the senior managers how they had benefitted from the training," Kane said.

"It was a very moving meeting for everyone. I have been proud and honoured to spread the word of the outcomes that this course can bring to individuals."

Riki Tipu completed said the course taught him how to put his ideas into perspective within a working environment.

"The most important things I gained from this course are the tools and resources I can put into action in my workplace," Tipu said.

"You are never too old to learn and learning is everything."